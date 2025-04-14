New complaints filed this week allege that over the course of decades, staff at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson “repeatedly ignored credible reports of sexual abuse,” allowed known abusers to have continued access to students and failed to report misconduct to authorities.

The Calvert Hall Lawyers Working Group, a coalition of attorneys representing survivors of alleged sexual abuse at the private, all-boys catholic school, said the survivors coming forward Monday “are breaking decades of silence” and “deserve a full, fair chance at justice.”

The group also called on Gov. Wes Moore to veto changes to the Child Victims Act, which sharply limit how much money survivors of abuse can win in court.

As of Monday afternoon, though, a spokesperson for Moore said the governor intends to sign off on the changes.

The complaints outline abuse from multiple men — clergy and staff at Calvert Hall from the 1970s-1990 — and request compensatory damages.

A spokesperson for Calvert Hall said they were aware of the press conference, but were not immediately able to comment on what was said or alleged.

Christopher “Kit” Bateman, one of at least a dozen survivors, said he’s not looking to “destroy” Calvert Hall but to help the institution. He said it was one of the greatest moments of his life to be accepted there.

In his civil complaint, Bateman said he was groped by a priest during confession in 1973. He referred to it as a day that changed his life and that “destroyed” his faith.

Christopher “Kit” Bateman said his experience of sexual abuse as a student at Calvert Hall in Towson destroyed his faith and took away his sense of emotional safety. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

“This is an extremely painful day, because from the moment of my earliest memories of childhood, the only place I was going to school, like everyone else from the last 100 years in my family, the males, was Calvert Hall,” Bateman said. “It was my dream.”

Bateman said he was speaking out Monday because he wanted to see “repentance, compassion, sorrow [and] remorse” from the church and other institutions.

That was his “main reason for being here today,” Bateman said. “There needs to be some accountability.”

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Baltimore said Calvert Hall was not an archdiocesan Catholic school and declined to comment further.

The Archdiocese is mentioned in at least two of the complaints filed against Calvert Hall, but is not a defendant in either.

Changes to limit Child Victims Act

Legislators began working to change the Child Victims Act — passed just two years ago — as it became increasingly clear that Maryland could face billions of dollars in liability stemming from Child Victims Act lawsuits.

“But this isn’t about budget math,” Robert Jenner, one of the attorneys in the coalition, said. “This is about moral clarity. This is about a promise that the state of Maryland made and is now poised to break.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Moore said the governor intends to sign the legislation.

“Governor Moore acknowledges the trauma survivors of child sexual assault have endured and the difficult and unprecedented circumstances surrounding this legislation,” wrote Carter Elliott, Moore’s press secretary. “The general assembly has carefully crafted legislation that will continue to allow the survivors to seek justice while preserving the long-term fiscal stability of the State.”

Banner reporters Madeleine O’Neill and Pamela Wood contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.