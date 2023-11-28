Five Paul Laurence Dunbar High School students were sickened Monday after consuming an unidentified substance, Baltimore City Public Schools officials said. Three of the students were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said a medic unit was dispatched to the school in the 1400 block of Orleans Street about 12:35 p.m. after a call came in about a 15-year-old female who “was believed to have overdosed on an edible.”

Cartwright said the department transported one student to the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Baltimore City Public Schools spokesman André Riley said Monday night that two of the three students taken to a hospital had been released. Two other students were taken home by their parents, he said.