A Dunbar High School student was arrested for a handgun violation on Wednesday, school officials say.

The 15-year-old student was charged after three handguns were confiscated at the Northeast Baltimore school’s campus.

Principal Yetunde Reeves confirmed in a letter sent to families and the community that weapons were located during a search related to a student incident. The weapons were not used in conflict on campus.

“At Dunbar, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We work daily to ensure a safe and positive environment for teaching and learning,” Reeves wrote. “We are disappointed that weapons were found on our campus, but relieved that the weapons were located and appropriate actions can be taken.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The letter added that legal and disciplinary actions will be taken following an investigation of the incident.

Baltimore City schools spokesperson Sherry Christian confirmed the City School Police will continue to investigate the incident.