For the second year in a row, Howard County schools earned the highest average star rating in the Baltimore region on the Maryland School Report Card, the state’s annual review of school quality.

The new ratings, released Tuesday, show that the school system had the highest proportion of 5-star schools, the highest mark on the Maryland State Department of Education’s scale. Schools are awarded stars based on student academic achievement, graduation rates, progress in achieving English language proficiency and more.

Of Howard County’s 76 schools that received a rating, about 20% improved their star rating and 9% lost a star based on data from 2023-2024 school year.

Here are the highlights, by the numbers:

12

The number of Howard schools that achieved a 5-star rating. While Howard maintained the same number of 5-star schools as the last round of ratings, there were some swaps. Four schools moved up to 5 stars, and four schools moved down to 4 stars.

15

The number of schools that increased their star ratings. Schools that moved from a 4-star status to a 5 stars are Marriotts Ridge High, Clarksville Middle, Folly Quarter Middle and Mount View Middle.

Nine schools improved their star rating from 3 stars to 4, including Longfellow Elementary, Reservoir High and Hammond Middle.

Two schools jumped from 2 stars to 3 stars: Harpers Choice Middle and Lake Elkhorn Middle.

7

The number of Howard schools that lost a star. Schools that dropped from a 5-star rating to a 4-star rating include Bushy Park Elementary, River Hill High, Lisbon Elementary and Manor Woods Elementary.

Three schools went from a 4-star status to a 3-star status: Deep Run Elementary, Stevens Forest Elementary and Talbott Springs Elementary.

2

The number of Howard schools that earned 1 or 2 stars. Both are nontraditional schools.

The Homewood School, an alternative school for students who have difficulty in traditional classroom settings, received two stars.

Cedar Lane Special Center, a school for students with disabilities, earned one star. The school was not included in the last round of star ratings.

Baltimore Banner reporters Greg Morton and Kristen Griffith contributed to this article.