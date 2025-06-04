The Howard County school board on Wednesday voted to close a funding gap by cutting $11.3 million in costs and eliminating 127 positions.

Last month, the County Council voted to provide $816 million to the school system, which is $53.8 million above what it is legally required to give. Although it included a one-time transfer of $14.5 million recommended by County Executive Calvin Ball, the school board still needed to cut the budget to balance it.

Wednesday’s decision, while not the final budget vote, provides full funding for existing service commitments, one-time expenses and employee compensation requirements. The board will meet again next week to formally adopt its operating and capital budgets, along with its capital improvement program for fiscal years 2027-31.

Budget cuts approved by the board include eliminating third grade orchestra, 21 elementary school media paraeducator positions and 12 high school teacher secretary positions. The board also agreed to restructure the system’s health assistants and float nurses, eliminating vacant positions, and save $1 million by reducing the employee benefit credit — employees who are enrolled in health benefits receive money each pay period to offset out-of-pocket costs, including prescriptions and copays.

The school board did not, however, increase class sizes. It also approved the addition of high school athletic trainers.

The board voted 6-1 in favor of the budget cuts at a Wednesday work session. Vice Chair Linfeng Chen was the lone dissenting vote.

The Howard County Board of Education approved millions in cuts to balance its operating budget. (Howard County Board of Education)

At the end of the work session, board Chair Jolene Mosley thanked her colleagues and school system officials for their work.

“I know this is so difficult and not a good solution for everyone. ... I really appreciate the time and energy everyone put into this,” Mosley said.

The next fiscal year begins July 1.

Public written testimony is being accepted up to 48 hours before the June 12 school board meeting. It can be sent to boe@hcpss.org.

School officials engaged in difficult budget conversations last year to close a budget gap that topped $100 million.