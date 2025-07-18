Under a hot July sun, dozens of Howard County parents, children and residents gathered Thursday afternoon to let their voices be heard about plans to move students to new schools as part of an emerging redistricting plan.

The Howard County Public Schools needs to relieve overcrowding at two elementary schools — Bryant Woods in Columbia and Centennial Lane in Ellicott City. Doing so could affect attendance zones in as many as 11 of the county’s 78 schools starting in fall 2026.

“Keep Centennial together,” the group chanted outside the Board of Education’s office, ahead of the school board receiving a boundary review presentation.

As school board members arrived for Thursday evening’s meeting, they were escorted into the building by security staff. The chants grew increasingly louder as board members passed by.

The school system is looking to bring Centennial Lane and Bryant Woods elementary schools within the district’s target range of 90% to 100% capacity over the next decade.

Two of the boundary review proposals that were presented would create roughly 427 school reassignments for students. These scenarios would leave Centennial Lane hovering around 100% or 102% capacity and Bryant Woods at 89% to 112% over the next decade.

The Alliance for Neighborhood Schools protests ahead of Thursday's school board meeting. Board Chair Jolene Mosley, right, walks by the protestors, accompanied by security. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Centennial High School senior Priscilla Lee creates a sign ahead of Thursday's school board meeting. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The third proposal would only reassign about 267 students and would not relieve Centennial Lane’s overcrowding as much as the other two scenarios. This scenario would leave Centennial Lane at 107% utilization but would keep Bryant Woods under 100%.

Some school board members expressed concern about requiring students who now walk to take a bus to another school, and rising transportation costs. Some community members had similar concerns.

“I don’t see any scenario I would vote for where we’re moving people onto buses that are walking now,” school board member Meg Ricks said.

Superintendent Bill Barnes said the three scenarios are some of the “many options for consideration,” with significant work ahead for the school system in collaboration with staff, families and community partners.

“I’ll reiterate that tonight’s report is just the next evolution of this process that will continue through November,” Barnes said. “Anytime we’re dislocating or disrupting communities, it is not to be taken lightly.”

Cindy LaFollette, a HCPSS parent, spoke during Thursday’s public forum. She implored the school board to “put the well being of our children, our communities and even the future of Howard County Public Schools above all else.”

“We’ve read through this boundary review presented today, and none of this is acceptable,” LaFollette said, as her stepson sat next to her. “In reality, these scenarios create isolated islands and divide neighborhoods.”

Rising enrollment at the two elementary schools because of housing turnover near Centennial Lane and redevelopment near Bryant Woods is expected to add more than 2,000 new apartment units by 2034.

School officials have identified three nearby elementary schools that Bryant Woods and Centennial Lane students could attend instead: Longfellow, Running Brook or Swansfield. Clemens Crossing Elementary could be an option for Bryant Woods kids, too.

As the school system embarks on the boundary review process, some shuffling may occur at middle and high schools that are “fed” by the elementary schools included in the proposals. At least 15% of a grade should move together to their corresponding middle and high school, per school district policy.

The Alliance for Neighborhood Schools protests during the school board meeting against the redistricting proposals, packing the room for the first half of the meeting. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Possible changes to attendance zones may happen for students who currently attend Burleigh Manor, Harper’s Choice and Wilde Lake middle schools and Centennial and Wilde Lake high schools.

One community group against the boundary review process emerged quickly in the late spring. Alliance for Neighborhood Schools says the school system’s “short-sighted” decision to place pre-K classrooms in over-capacity schools triggered the redistricting process.

However, the group’s solution would not provide the relief that the school system is seeking for the overcrowded elementary schools.

Community resistance to boundary changes is nothing new for Howard County schools. The district grappled with a contentious countywide redistricting nearly six years ago that sought to balance student enrollment and socioeconomic equity across schools. It left lingering wounds.

Three public feedback meetings about the current proposal begin next week. The first is July 21 at Wilde Lake Middle School.

After reviewing community feedback, Barnes will release his proposal in September. The school board plans to vote on a final plan in November.