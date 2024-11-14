Howard County voters should finally know who is representing them on the Board of Education for the next four years.

After the final day of canvassing mail-in and provisional ballots in Howard, the state Board of Elections’ unofficial results show voters elected newcomers Meg Ricks (District 1) and Andrea Chamblee (District 5). All the incumbents made it through: Antonia Watts (District 2), Jolene Mosley (District 3) and Jen Mallo (District 4), the current school board chair.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball congratulated the newly elected and reelected board members in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening before the state board of elections had published the results.

“Howard County’s outstanding education system is in-part due to the dedication and vision of our independently elected Board of Education, and we’re excited to continue building on the important work we’ve achieved together,” Ball wrote in his post.

Since election night, Watts, Mallo and Chamblee held their leads — although the margins in the latter two races were slim.

Chamblee wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday night that she is “honored” to have won District 5, which covers Western Howard County.

“Having the opportunity to serve my hometown is a privilege that I do not take lightly. I look forward to carrying forward the same principles on which we’ve campaigned,” Chamblee wrote.

This Mallo’s third term on the school board.

“We connected with voters and were able to share our message and vision,” Mallo said Wednesday night. “I look forward to working with this new board to continue to improve education for the students of Howard County.”

Compared to their opponents, Mallo won by 1,150 votes, Chamblee was elected by 1,958 votes and Ricks, who was trailing behind her opponent last Tuesday night, took the lead late last week and gained 766 votes on Wednesday to put her over the line.

“It’s definitely been an emotional week, a lot of waiting and a lot of people asking what’s going on,” Ricks said Wednesday night. “I’m really excited to get to work on the school board.”

Ricks’ opponent, Andre Gao, conceded over the weekend.

The Howard County Board of Elections spent two additional days counting mail-in and provisional ballots.

The two at-large members, who are elected countywide, are not up for reelection until 2026. The current student member of the board, James Obasiolu, a senior at Atholton High School, is the last seat on the eight-member board.