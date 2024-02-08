Students were being evaluated for injuries Thursday afternoon after a Howard County school bus overturned in Columbia, police said.

The bus crashed Thursday afternoon in the 7300 block of Old Columbia Road.

In an email, Hammond Middle School said “there was a significant bus accident” involving a bus that originated at the school.

“Several students were injured and are receiving medical care. All students have been reunited with their families,” the school said.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

More From The Banner

Left, Tina and David at prom in the 1980's, photo courtesy of David Medford. Right, Tina and David photographed again at Hope Lodge in a classic "prom pose".

After decades apart, two lovers reconnected. Now cancer tests the life they’ve built.

Verdict doesn’t bring closure for Glen Burnie teen shot by his friend

Photo illustration shows EBT benefits card, cut into two pieces, emerging from torn-open business envelope. In the background is a blurry image of a woman standing in front of produce aisle holding an empty shopping basket, her back to us.

Maryland officials reverse course, will fully reimburse welfare theft victims

The Charles Village Festival is an annual, two day event that happens in early June.

Charles Village Festival ending after 25 years