Students were being evaluated for injuries Thursday afternoon after a Howard County school bus overturned in Columbia, police said.

The bus crashed Thursday afternoon in the 7300 block of Old Columbia Road.

In an email, Hammond Middle School said “there was a significant bus accident” involving a bus that originated at the school.

“Several students were injured and are receiving medical care. All students have been reunited with their families,” the school said.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, officials said.