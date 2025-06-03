With more Howard County Public School students eligible to ride a yellow school bus this August, families can check an online map to verify their transportation for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The changes shorten how far a student must live from school to qualify for bus service. The online map allows families to select a school level and type in an address. The 2025-2026 map shows all housing addresses that are eligible for bus service, including homes that were not eligible in the current school year.

The changes to the walking distances are as follows:

Grade levels Current policy Updated adopted policy Pre-K to grade 5 1 mile 0.75 mile Grades 6 to 8 1.5 miles 1 mile Grades 9 to 12 2 miles 1.5 miles

All bus stop information for families will be available mid-August, according to the school system.

Howard County students from kindergarten to grade 12 return to school on Monday, Aug. 25, while prekindergarteners return Thursday, Aug. 28.

The updated policy, approved by the Board of Education last June, takes effect on July 1. The policy changes represent a reversal for the school board, which three years ago increased walking distances to align with school start times.

After the longer distances for bus service took effect in July 2022, many parents, students and community members expressed frustration with the changes, prompting the policy review committee to take another look at student transportation.

Additional minor adjustments to boundary lines may occur as school officials continuously review walking paths. However, line distances can only be extended by one-tenth of a mile for elementary schools and .15 miles for middle and high schools. If changes occur, schools will notify families.

For more information about the updated bus policy, refer to the school system’s FAQ here.