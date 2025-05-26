James Obasiolu was looking forward to receiving awards in front of his peers graduating from Atholton High School. But, thanks to a directive from President Donald Trump’s administration, his school couldn’t present some of those accolades.

His scholarships from historically Black fraternities and sororities were among a number of senior awards left out of Howard County Public Schools ceremonies this year.

The change follows a directive from the U.S. Department of Education in February that said schools cannot “administer scholarships, prizes, or other opportunities offered by third parties based on race” or risk losing federal funds. In response, Howard school officials sent guidance to all county high schools not to present them.

Obasiolu, the outgoing student member of the school board, said the move “sends a troubling message” to graduates.

“These moments of recognition are essential validations that their struggles matter, especially for marginalized students,” Obasiolu said.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown challenged the Trump administration directive in a lawsuit last month with 18 other states. And Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright has said she disagrees with the administration’s interpretation of civil rights laws.

A Maryland Department of Education spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Howard’s move to cut “race-restricted scholarships and awards” from school ceremonies.

Brian Bassett, a spokesperson for the Howard school system, said in a statement that “we are thrilled for all of our students who receive scholarships and other awards, and we are very supportive of our community partners who elevate our students in this way,” even though awards won’t be presented in school.

Tracey Williams, president of the African-American Community Roundtable of Howard County, said the groups under the roundtable’s umbrella were “uninvited from the awards” in phone calls from guidance counselors or central office staff.

She said the groups, including the Columbia chapter of Jack and Jill of America, were shocked and disappointed but understood that uninviting the groups lessened the school system’s risk of losing federal funding. Still, she said, the students are missing out.

“It marginalizes them and dismisses the visibility of the community-based organizations as well,” she said. “We have worked tirelessly to empower our youth.”

Obasiolu, a Chinese Nigerian first-generation immigrant, said the senior award changes mean, “in Howard County, we are quietly reinforcing the very barriers these community groups are fighting against.”

“[The ceremonies] brought together families who may have never met, celebrated achievements from all backgrounds,” he said. “It’s more than just awards. It was a community ritual that reinforced our investment in every student’s future.”

He suggested reimagining the awards to preserve their intentions while adhering to federal directives.

“If we base them on hardship or an income range, [community groups] are still helping the students they want to help and still following the legal obligations,” Obasiolu said.

This year, Howard County’s Council of Elders, a community group that advises the school system’s Black Student Achievement Program, had to pay certain fees to hold its own awards ceremonies at Howard and Wilde Lake high schools, said its chair, Towanda Brown. Students had to introduce themselves onstage, something that was traditionally done by their principals, she said.

The changes are making the council rethink how it will present the awards, which celebrate achieving Black students, in the future.

“Some kids don’t necessarily like only being celebrated by the Black community but instead want to be celebrated in front of all their peers,” she said.

In lieu of school-based ceremonies, the community roundtable is hosting its own awards ceremony June 5 at St. John Baptist Church in Columbia.

The new ceremony is not to make students feel overlooked or excluded, Williams said, but rather another opportunity for them to be recognized.

“The point is to honor, affirm them and lift them up,” Williams said.