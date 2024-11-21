Come January, Howard County Public Schools could require elementary and middle schoolers to keep cellphones put away and silent all school day, while high schoolers may use them outside of class time.

But if a phone is seen during class, it will be confiscated.

This new countywide rule will come before the school board for a vote on Thursday evening. If approved, it will put an end to piecemeal, contradictory cellphone polices that often relied on teachers to police their students’ devices.

Months ago, the school system joined a local and national movement to crack down on students’ phone use in classrooms. A work group — made of students, families, staff, county residents and community organizations — was formed, a survey went out to the school community with over 9,300 participants, focus groups met and the school board held a public hearing.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The work group recommends the changes to begin on Friday, Jan. 24, the first day of the school system’s second semester, according to its report.

The recommendations should come as no surprise to parents and school staff, who overwhelmingly agreed in a recent survey that cellphones are a distraction in classrooms.

The superintendent’s cabinet also supports the recommendations, according to the work group’s report.

Students, on the other hand, may be disappointed. Most want to stay glued to their phones.

The recommendations allow for some personal device use. If the new policy is approved, students of all ages would be allowed to wear smartwatches in school — but only for checking the time. On field trips, students may use their phones to take pictures or video, if approved by a teacher.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Rare instances where students of all ages could access their phones during the school day include emergencies or when spelled out in a student’s special education or health plan, according to the work group’s report.

If students take out a phone for any other reason, the work group recommends the phone be confiscated until the end of the school day. Repeat offenders will have their phones confiscated until a parent or guardian picks it up.

Phones would be confiscated by a school principal, assistant principal, a security assistant or a designated teacher when on a field trip.

While these changes are proposed for the second semester, more tweaks could happen down the line. Data will be collected during the initial rollout to evaluate the policy changes, leaving room for any adjustment considerations before next school year.