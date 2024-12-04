The new leaders of Baltimore County’s school board aren’t new to the roles.

Jane Lichter takes over as chair of the school board alongside Robin Harvey as the vice chair. Two years ago, the pair was picked for the same positions by their colleagues when they were brand new to the board. Back then, the votes were unanimous. This year, that was the case for Lichter but not for Harvey.

Lichter takes the reins from Tiara Booker-Dwyer, who spent the last year as chair. No other members were nominated, and the 12 board members were unanimous in their approval.

Board Vice Chair Robin Harvey returns to the role this year. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

For vice chair, both Christina Pumphrey and Harvey were nominated. Pumphrey was the incumbent. However, board members Brenda Savoy, Emory Young, Harvey, Lichter, Booker-Dwyer and student member Ugonma Chike-Kalu voted against her keeping the job. Tiffany Lashawn Frempong chose to abstain from the vote, making it a 5-6 loss.

For Harvey, board members Rod McMillion, Maggie Litz Domanowski, Julie Henn, Felicia Stolusky and Pumphrey voted no. The rest of the board, including Frempong, said yes, giving her a 7-5 win.

Jane Lichter, right, was first elected chair alongside Robin Harvey as vice chair of the Baltimore County school board in 2022. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

