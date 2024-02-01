One student stabbed and injured another student Thursday at Kenwood High School in Middle River, sending the school into a temporary lockdown in the middle of the school day.

The Baltimore County Police Department dispatched additional officers around noon to join the school resource officers who first responded to the incident, in which one boy stabbed another boy multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was stabbed in the upper and lower body, said police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart.

She said the stabbing occurred in a school hallway. The student suspected of the stabbing is in police custody. The lockdown was lifted by 12:30 p.m., school officials said.

A detective remained at the school to investigate the incident. About 1,900 students in four grades attend Kenwood. The school’s first-year principal, Carly Armstrong, informed parents of the incident in an email sent out the same day.

“All students involved in the altercation will receive significant school-based consequences and will face additional action by law enforcement,” Armstrong wrote to parents. “I want to be clear that this reckless and dangerous behavior will not be tolerated at Kenwood High School.”

Armstrong replaced Brian Powell, who was named Principal of the Year by the Baltimore County Public Schools in 2023 before he left the position.

“I am grateful for the cooperation of students and staff, and the collaboration with the police department,” Armstrong wrote. “I want you to be assured that the safety of our students is our top priority.”