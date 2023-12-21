An employee of a Baltimore City charter school brought a gun to school in her purse and then left the gun in a school bathroom, according to a city school spokesman.

The gun was found by another employee before classes started Thursday morning, according to Andre Riley, a spokesman for the school system.

“Before classes started, an employee of the school operator was arrested after being found in possession of a gun while on school property,” a statement said.

Students were not nearby when the handgun was found, but the school “was placed on a soft lockdown until the incident was resolved,” the school system said.

No one was injured. The employee faces criminal charges, according to Riley.

A spokeswoman for KIPP Baltimore, the charter nonprofit that operates two KIPP schools in the city, said the school has no comment.

This story will be updated.

Liz Bowie

