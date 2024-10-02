Can you find the volume of a cylinder? Multiply exponential numbers? Solve a system of equations?

Eighth graders in Maryland are supposed to know how to do all of that and more. But the latest round of state test scores shows that very few of them do. Just 7% of test-takers passed the state’s eighth grade math test, part of the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program.

One big caveat: The scores on that test can be deceptively low because many eighth graders take advanced math classes, such as Algebra I, and the corresponding test instead; pass rates are higher — 17% — on that test.

Still, the poor performance in eighth grade is concerning state education officials, who are calling for higher-quality math instruction and support that bridges the gap between where students are now and the skills they are supposed to know.

The standards, they said, will remain high. Would you meet them?

Try your hand at five questions from a practice test for the eighth grade math MCAP:

Question 1 of 5 Which expression is equivalent to 8⁻⁴· 8³? -8

-1/8

1/8

8 Next Question 2 of 5 Consider the equation 2x + 3 = mx + b. For which values of m and b will the equation have no solutions? m=2 and b=2

m=3 and b=3

m=2 and b=3

m=3 and b=2 Next Question 3 of 5 What is the volume of a cylinder with a diameter of 6 meters and a height of 12 meters? 18π

36π

54π

108π Next Question 4 of 5 Anton saved money from a job where he earned a constant rate per hour. After 10 hours, he had saved $450.

After 20 hours, he had saved $600. Which equation represents y, the total amount saved in dollars after working x hours? y = 10x + 150

y = 15x + 100

y = 15x + 300

y = 30x + 150 Next Question 5 of 5 A person purchased 10 items to donate to a school, backpacks that cost $25.75 each and notebooks that cost $4.25 each. The total cost of the items is $150. This situation can be represented by a system of equations with a unique solution. What does the solution to the system of equations represent in this context? the cost of all the backpacks

the cost of all the notebooks

the total amount of money spent on the items

the number of backpacks and notebooks purchased Submit Quiz You Correct Explanation

Want to see how students did at a school near you? Look up the scores for math, English and science on our database of school test scores.

Banner reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this report.