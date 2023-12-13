There’s a surprising paradox in the 2023 Maryland School Report Card ratings released Wednesday. Across the state, fewer schools received three, four and five stars in the education department’s annual evaluation, even as test scores rose this year. So what happened?

Are the state’s schools really getting worse? Probably not.

A post-pandemic student slouch may be dragging down the ratings. Even though school attendance is gradually improving, too many students still aren’t showing up regularly.

“We were anticipating a greater rebound. Our students are still challenged in getting back into the classroom,” said Chandra Haislet, assistant Maryland state superintendent. Chronic absenteeism, defined as a student missing 10% of school days a year, became such a problem during the Maryland State Department of Education changed its school-rating formula for a year. This year, it’s back to normal.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A Baltimore Banner analysis showed that about 163 schools would have had a higher star rating if the state had not changed the formula back to the way it was done in 2019. There is also a direct correlation between schools that got high star ratings and those that had low rates of chronic absenteeism.

“What we have also seen is that our math scores have not returned to pre-pandemic levels,” said Haislet. Education research has shown that when students have better attendance their academic achievement rises, but Haislet said research appears to show that is more correlated to math achievement than English achievement.

Maryland’s annual test scores for 2022-2023 school year showed that students posted record-high pass rates on the English language, but math scores increased only slightly and are still abysmally low.

Only a quarter of students statewide failed the math tests in grades three through eight, while about half of students passed the English test.

Baltimore County’s Eastern Technology High School scored highest in the state’s report card ratings, just above Prince George’s Academy of Health and Sciences. Baltimore County had seven schools in the top 15.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The city saw 39 of its schools move up in the ratings, but the most positive growth came in the lowest-rated schools. Nineteen schools moved from one-star to two-star ratings. Still, 15 schools received a one star, the highest number in the region. The proportion of three-, four- and five-star schools in the city rose from 25% to 35% this year, and the improvements in the city outpaced the state. Two city schools, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and the Baltimore School for the Arts, received a five-star rating.