Maryland’s education officials said in a statement on Thursday that the state’s schools will not eliminate diversity programs, despite the Trump administration’s threats to pull funding if they didn’t.

The statement comes hours after two federal judges — one in New Hampshire and one in Maryland — temporarily blocked the administration’s push to end diversity programs in schools.

“The rich diversity of our state is the strength of each school community. We are unwavering in our commitment to providing every child, of every background, the education they deserve to succeed and reach their full potential,” said Maryland State Secretary of Education Carey Wright and State school board president Josh Michael.

On April 3, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon had told schools they must certify their compliance with “antidiscrimination obligations” — in other words, ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs — to continue receiving federal funds for high-poverty schools, known as Title I funds.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Wright said in the statement she had delivered letters from all 24 Maryland school systems to the U.S. Department of Education on Thursday, saying they are complying with the federal civil rights law “as enacted by Congress and interpreted through applicable legal precedent.”

The statement from Wright and Michael was carefully worded, and didn’t contain the strong language coming from some states that openly defied the Trump administration. Instead, the letter inferred their lack of cooperation.

But Wright had said in an April 7 memo that the agency disagrees with the Trump administration’s interpretation of those civil rights laws.

The Trump administration has been vague about its interpretation of the law but has asserted that DEI programs violate Title VI of the civil rights act that prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin. A February memo from the U.S. education department said the programs disadvantage white and Asian students.

The National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers, in collaboration with other groups, filed suit in two separate cases in federal courts to halt the Trump administration’s directives. The NEA lawsuit argued that the administration’s demands are legally vague and would limit academic freedom by determining what students are taught.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The American Federation of Teachers of Maryland, along with other groups, asked a federal judge to grant a preliminary injunction to prevent the federal education department from requiring districts to certify they are in compliance.

Judges in both cases ruled in favor of the teacher groups on Thursday.

“Today’s decision from the court affirms what we already know – the Trump administration is unlawfully threatening educators who meet the diverse needs of every student and undermining our public education system,” said AFT Maryland President Kenya Campbell in a statement. “This preliminary injunction pauses the chaos caused by targeting and attacking vital communities and temporarily protects the critical funding schools.”

In suggesting that it will not do away with diversity programming or classes like AP African American studies, Maryland could set itself up for a showdown in the future with the Trump administration if the courts do not ultimately side with the teachers’ groups.

At stake is the $314 million in Title I funding Maryland schools receive. The funds are not major portion of school system budgets, but they’re significant.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Maryland’s attorney general has joined in numerous legal battles against the Trump administration, and could also file suit.

“Above all, our charge remains to ensure that all students have equal access to a high-quality education — all students, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, neighborhood, disability, socioeconomic status, or the language spoken at home," Michael and Wright said.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.