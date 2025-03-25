Maryland is about to overhaul the way kids learn math.

The Maryland State Board of Education passed a sweeping new math policy Tuesday that changes the sequence and content of middle and high school math classes and requires elementary schools to offer accelerated math from third grade on.

The plan also requires schools to focus on the basics, like students memorizing math facts — addition, subtraction, multiplication and division.

And it details a series of supports and interventions school districts must offer the many Maryland students who struggle in math. Less than a third of students can pass the state’s standardized math test at most grade levels. Only a quarter of Maryland eighth graders can pass a national math test, and Maryland’s scores were lower than those in 27 other states.

Officials say an overhaul is needed because too many children have historically been excluded from high-quality math classes and achievement has suffered.

Josh Michael, state school board president, said the new policy will likely have to be updated in the coming years.

“We know that there are components of this policy that we do not get right,” he said. “At the same time, we have to put lines in the sand” and share guidance with school districts. “This document will drive the direction we are headed in the state.”

An earlier draft was unveiled in January.

Here’s what to know:

What can elementary and middle school families expect?

Starting next school year, students in pre-K through first grade will no longer be separated into math classes of different levels. Instead, flexible small group instruction will be used to deepen student learning.

For students in second through fifth grades, some students who struggle with math will be offered small group instruction. And children who struggle the most will get intensive, individualized support. These services must also be available for students with disabilities.

Two years from now, starting in fall 2027, every school must offer an accelerated math course at every grade level from third grade on that prepares students to start algebra in seventh or eighth grade.

Students can move in and out of the accelerated classes, so a student who is not ready for advanced math in third grade is not prohibited from taking an advanced math class a year or two later. Maryland State Department of Education leaders said they don’t want students excluded if they weren’t identified for gifted and talented classes. Students should be evaluated for readiness annually.

What changes for high school students?

Over the next few years, high schools will shift from the current Algebra I — Geometry — Algebra II course progression to two years of integrated algebra that will include elements of statistics and geometry. The yearlong geometry class will disappear.

Lyndsey Brightful, director of mathematics at the education department, said the department has gotten assurances from colleges in and out of state, including highly competitive institutions, that the integrated algebra courses would adequately prepare students.

Brightful said the department believes that many of the elements of the current geometry classes don’t prepare students or aren’t connected to career or academic preparation.

Twenty-three states have adopted similar integrated math classes for middle and high school, she said.

School districts must offer these new math courses for high school students by fall 2027. After students take the two integrated algebra math classes, they will have four different areas to focus on in high school: real-world mathematical skills, data analysis and programming, foundations of calculus, and statistics and probability.

How will teachers and families learn about the new policy?

School leaders will be expected to explain the new policy to families in community forums held throughout next school year. Districts will start training teachers and other staff in spring 2026.

State Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright said the education department is creating a website for families that will give them practical advice on how they can help their child learn math. She also wants to provide principals with a package of lesson plans that will help improve teaching.

A training course developed by the education department will be available for teachers the following school year.

By the 2027-2028 academic year, administrators and teachers will be required to work together to analyze data tracking students’ progress toward math proficiency and report back to state officials.

When will the policy be fully implemented?

Three years from now in fall 2028.