The U.S. Department of Education told Maryland education leaders late Friday evening that they will not reimburse schools for $360 million in funds they had already committed to giving them.

The money is now being spent in all 24 of the state’s school systems.

The federal money was designed to help schools recover from the pandemic and was to be spent on initiatives that include tutoring, social-emotional wellness programs and summer learning.

“We are extremely concerned about the catastrophic budget implications in terms of staffing, programs and services to students in classrooms across Maryland,” state education leaders said in a statement.

State School Superintendent Carey Wright and state school board president Josh Michael are expected to say more at a press briefing this morning.

“The U.S. Department of Education previously extended the time for states to use pandemic recovery funds to pay for services through January 2026. These funds were spent or committed with every expectation of reimbursement,” the statement said.

Education leaders said state and local government budgets will be affected.

Maryland schools receive $1.6 billion in federal funds annually, less than 10% of their total funding. The state spent more than $9 billion on schools this year, and the city and county governments will spend $8.2 billion.

