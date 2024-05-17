An Anne Arundel district court judge ruled to hold a Severna Park Elementary School teacher charged with dozens of child sex abuse crimes without bail Friday, saying he had concerns for the safety of the community.

Judge Kemp W. Hammond disagreed with Matthew Scott Banks Schlegel’s plea to be released before trial saying because he was “extremely disturbed” by what he read in court documents outlining the allegations against the defendant.

Hammond said he was concerned for the “safety of the community” before ordering him held without bail until he appears for a preliminary hearing on June 12.

After the judge made his ruling, several attending the hearing who had identified themselves as parents of children allegedly victimized by Schlegel, exhaled quiet sighs. One woman said, “Yes” in approval of the judge’s decision.

Defense attorney Peter S. O’Neill had asserted before a packed courtroom that the 44-year-old veteran Anne Arundel County Public Schools teacher should be allowed to live at home with his wife and two young children while he waits to stand trial on 36 counts of child sexual abuse.

O’Neill argued that Schlegel had no criminal record, was not a flight risk and had community support, many of whom attended the bail hearing and stood when O’Neill asked.

“You don’t get this kind of support unless you’re worthy of that support,” O’Neill told the court.

This is a developing story.

