Mayor’s Attendance Challenge’: Mayor, Baltimore City schools to reward efforts in improving attendance

CBS Baltimore

Published 8/28/2023 8:21 a.m. EDT

Students are dismissed early from school at Baltimore City College on June 2, 2023 because of lack of AC and rising temperatures inside the school building.
Students exit Baltimore City College. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Classes start on Monday all across Maryland, the first of 180 school days.

Here in Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises are challenging students to attend school daily.

On Monday, the mayor and school district CEO will be launching the “Mayor’s Attendance Challenge.”

They will be awarding the “Mayor’s Attendance Cup” to schools that make efforts to improve attendance within Baltimore City Public Schools.

The first award will be handed out on Monday.

