You can’t afford not to buy the hottest newly listed property in Anne Arundel County.

Meade Senior High School, at 1100 Clark Road in Fort Meade, was listed on Zillow — as a prank — for $42,069. The listing boasts about the school’s “nice spacious kitchen and dining room” and “private basketball court” and “private study!!” With the school including 356,787 square feet of space, that means a buyer would be paying about 12 cents per square foot — an absolute steal.

Bob Mosier, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, said the listing was “incredibly creative advertising.”

“But we are frankly stunned the the listing so vastly under-estimated the value of a prime piece of real estate like this, especially one with such amazing amenities,” he said. “I can’t imagine that there isn’t going to be a rush of bidders to snap this one up.”

The Zillow page, which was still up as of 3:50 p.m., says the school was built in 1792 (it opened in 1977) and says the building comes with “complementary trash scented air freshener and water issues!”

According to Mosier, the listing is the work of Meade’s seniors, and that everyone is taking it in the spirit of a fun, harmless prank.

“Here’s one [a senior prank] in which no one was hurt, no property was damaged, and it was very creative,” he said.

It’s also, amazingly enough, not the first time a group of students in Anne Arundel County said a school was for sale.

Broadneck High School was listed for sale at the end of the 2019-20 school year. (Courtesy photo/Anne Arundel County Public Schools)

At the end of the 2019-20 school year, students at Broadneck High School in Annapolis hung a gigantic “FOR SALE” sign that listed the school’s 100-plus rooms, full-size gym, turf field, parking and security system. It also said the building was vacant since March — an oblique reference to when schools shifted to virtual learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was absolutely hilarious,” Mosier said.