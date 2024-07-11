Maryland’s former education chief Mohammed Choudhury is returning to Texas to work for the Fort Worth school district.

Board members voted unanimously to hire Choudhury as a deputy superintendent in the Texas school district. He previously served as director of transformation and innovation for the Dallas school district and then as an associate superintendent for the San Antonio school district.

“We’re very excited to get him back to the great state of Texas and working with him so we can continue to build and grow our school district,” said superintendent Angélica Ramsey during a June 25 school board meeting in Fort Worth.

Choudhury was not present at the meeting. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

Choudhury quietly resigned in May from a senior advisory role with Maryland. Last fall, the state board of education removed him as state superintendent leading Maryland’s education department amid allegations of a toxic work environment.

In the six months that followed his removal, Choudhury continued to meet with board members and compiled memos analyzing policies and initiatives for the state’s education reform plan, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

The board later hired Carey Wright to take over as state superintendent.

This story may be updated.