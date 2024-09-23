The U.S. Department of Education on Monday recognized 10 Maryland schools as some of the best in the nation — half of them in Baltimore-area Catholic schools.

They’re among 356 schools across the country chosen as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award bestowed to institutions with high academic achievement or that are closing achievement gaps.

The five Baltimore Catholic schools make up more than 12% of this year’s 40 nonpublic Blue Ribbon Schools, an unusual feat for the Archdiocese of Baltimore. According to the archdiocese, 13 of its schools have been recognized as Blue Ribbon institutions in the last 10 years.

Last year, six Maryland schools were recognized, all of them public. None were in the Baltimore area.

Donna Hargens, the archdiocese’s superintendent of Catholic schools, said in a news release that she is “incredibly proud” of the region’s Catholic schools.

“Achieving the distinction as a National Blue Ribbon School highlights the exceptional academic standards and the outstanding Catholic education we are committed to providing our students and families,” Hargens said.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized over 9,000 elementary, middle and high schools since 1983, according to the department. This year, all 10 Maryland schools qualified for the recognition based on their performance on state and national assessments.

“The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a news release. “As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

Schools are eligible for the National Blue Ribbon recognition based on school performance once every five years, according to the education department. Public schools are nominated by each state’s chief school officer. Nonpublic schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

Maggie Bellamy, principal of St. Joseph School Cockeysville, found out at the end of June that her school would be honored. Since then, building up to the official announcement has been like “waiting for Christmas,” she said.

Students at St. Joseph School Cockeysville anxiously wait for their school to be called during the livestream on Sept. 23, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Students at St. Joseph School Cockeysville celebrated their Blue Ribbon win with cheers, signs, hugs and confetti. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Students at St. Joseph School Cockeysville celebrated their Blue Ribbon win with blue snowballs. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

On Monday, St. Joseph celebrated its second Blue Ribbon recognition — the first was in 2013 — with confetti cannons, blue beads and blue snowballs.

“I think it really highlights what your mission is in schools ... to grow students as people,” Bellamy said. “This really is a recognition that affirms the work that we’re doing and bolsters the sense of importance for what we do as a school community.”

