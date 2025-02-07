Baltimore County Public Schools is investigating “unsettling” social media comments, allegedly by an Overlea High School teacher, suggesting that he might help federal agents find and identify students who are immigrants living in the country illegally.

A spokesperson for the county school system confirmed Friday that it was looking into controversial tweets on the social media platform X under the user name “RennerTraining,” possibly by a teacher. The account can no longer be found.

A screenshot of a Feb. 3 tweet reads, “Was just sent a list of students who are allowed to legally skip today in support of illegals as most are illegal. Do i contact ICE or let it slide?”

Two days later, the same X account tags U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement before stating, “we had almost 50 students at my school be legally excused to skip and support illegals protest earlier this week. All are either immigrants or kids of. If you want the names to investigate families to find illegals, let me know in dm [direct message]. I’ll give names and school. All in Md.”

A third screenshot shows that on Jan. 29, RennerTraining, tagging ICE again, posted “lots of Ms13 and illegals in counties surrounding the capital. Go into Prince George’s, Montgomery, and Baltimore County. Clean out the school systems that are over crowded and underfunded.”

In a letter to the school community, Overlea High School Principal Monica Sample voiced concern about “an unsettling social media post — allegedly from an Overlea High School teacher — directed at a group of Overlea High School students."

”The statements made in the post do not represent our values as a school community and fall outside BCPS’ acceptable practices and high expectations for staff members," she wrote.

The school district is investigating, Sample wrote on Friday, and remains committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all students.

About 50 students participated in a “brief demonstration” that same day, a county schools spokesperson said.

The spokesperson declined to identify the teacher but said the individual was on leave. The teacher could not be reached for comment Friday.

Baltimore County Public Schools does not ask or disclose information regarding any student’s immigration status, a school system spokesperson said in an email.

Cindy Sexton, president of the teachers union in Baltimore County, which would represent the accused teacher, said she did not have a comment at this time.

The tweets come as the Trump administration has moved to allow the arrest of immigrants living in the country without permission at “protected areas” such as schools, churches and day cares. It has caused concern around the country, leading to students not attending class out of fear and false alarms about ICE raids. And it led to Monday’s “Day without Immigrants” protest in which parents and students around the nation stayed home to show how much they contribute to American society.

WBAL News Radio reported that a third of Hispanic students at Anne Arundel County Public Schools were absent that day.

The Maryland State Department of Education has since offered guidance on what to do if ICE shows up. It includes schools cooperating with law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, but also recommends that school officials consult with their lawyers first, protect students’ privacy and keep families in the loop.

Immigration status is never needed for school enrollment, but school districts should “collect certain data pursuant to state and/or federal laws,” the guidance states.

“They should do so after a student has enrolled in school so as not to give the impression that information related to immigration status will be used in making enrollment determinations,” the guidance states.

Under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a federal law that protects the privacy of student education records, “schools are prohibited, without parental consent, from providing information from a student’s file to federal immigration agents if the information would potentially expose a student’s immigration status” according to the American Federation of Teachers.

