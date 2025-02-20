The Archdiocese of Baltimore has named the longtime head of Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson as its new superintendent, the archdiocese said in a news release Thursday.

Sister Patricia McCarron, who has been a School Sister of Notre Dame for 35 years, will oversee the archdiocese’s 54 schools and nearly 25,000 students, Archbishop William E. Lori said.

“As our next superintendent, Sister Patricia’s extensive experience, innovative approach to learning and deep faith will allow the students and our Catholic schools to continue to flourish,” Lori said.

Last October, Notre Dame Preparatory announced that McCarron was stepping down as head of the all-girls Catholic school, which currently has nearly 850 students, at the end of this school year. The school also said it had formed a search committee to find its next leader. According to the archdiocese’s news release, Notre Dame received the National Blue Ribbon of Excellence Award twice under McCarron’s leadership. Five Baltimore Catholic schools received the honor in 2024, recognizing them as some of the best in the nation.

According to the news release, McCarron holds a doctorate in educational administration and policy from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where she later served as associate supervisor of student teachers. She has also worked at the Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland, the Notre Dame of Maryland University and the now-shuttered Seton Keough High School. She was selected as superintendent after a five-month national search chaired by Nancy Grasmick, a former superintendent of the state’s public school system.

McCarron said she was looking forward to working with parents, educators and religious partners “to build upon the excellence of the Archdiocese of Baltimore Catholic schools all for the benefit of our wonderful students.”

She will step into her new role in following the retirement of Donna Hargens, who has overseen schools in the archdiocese since 2018.

Last year, the archdiocese closed dozens of churches, folding some parishes into others under its Seek the City plan, which cut the number of parishes in Baltimore and parts of Baltimore County by more than half, in addition to closing nearly 30 worship sites. And in January, leaders of the St. Agnes Catholic School in Catonsville said the school would permanently close after this school year, citing declining enrollment and “significant financial strain on both the school and parish.”

