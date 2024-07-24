A Prince George’s County school board member has resigned following a revelation that he has been working for months in another state.

More than six months have passed since David Murray first reported to St. Louis on Jan. 4 for his new job as chief academic officer with the Ferguson-Florissant school district. While he was getting settled with his new employer in Missouri, he was also holding a seat on Prince George’s County’s school board and pursuing a bid for reelection to represent District 1, which was first reported by the Washington, D.C.-based WTOP.

Murray did not respond to messages requesting comment this week. He submitted a letter of resignation from the Prince George’s County school board on July 16, according to a statement from board chair Lolita Walker.

Murray later told WTOP that he had been splitting his time between Missouri and Maryland and that he had resigned from his seat “willingly.” It was not clear whether he had collected any of the $18,000 stipend that Prince George’s County pays its board members for their time. The Maryland State Board of Education has been asked to investigate, according to executive director Zach Hands.

Also unclear is whether Murray’s living arrangements this spring ran afoul of Maryland election laws. According to Maryland code, candidates in local school board elections must be registered to vote in their jurisdiction and be a resident of the district they seek to represent for at least one year prior to the general election.

Murray garnered 22% of the votes cast in May’s competitive primary election for the District 1 seat on Prince George’s County school board — enough for his name to appear on the ballot in November. Representatives for the St. Louis area school district this week said Murray has had no issues with attendance and is adhering to the in-person work requirement.

Walker’s statement did not address Murray’s time in Missouri and extended the board’s gratitude to Murray for his eight years in office. She went on to say the board is excited to welcome a new member after the November election and, in the interim, will “diligently consider any matters and take appropriate actions to ensure the continued success and governance” of Prince George’s County Public Schools.