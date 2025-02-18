As many as 25,000 Baltimore students rely on a public transit system that makes it nearly impossible for them to get to school on time, according to a Banner investigation.

Join reporters Liz Bowie and Greg Morton on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. as they discuss their findings with education editor Rachel Cieri Mull.

This will be an opportunity to ask any questions you may have about Baltimore’s transportation for students, The Banner’s reporting process or possible solutions.

Submit questions in advance by leaving a comment on this story.

Questions will also be accepted during the discussion.

Register below to participate!