The Baltimore region finally saw snow again, with the city getting about 4 inches of snow. Frigid temperatures are expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, meaning any leftover or melted snow could refreeze.

Some Maryland school systems have announced they’ll operate on a delay Wednesday morning due to the weather.

Cecil County Public Schools will open two hours late. | Read the alert

will open two hours late. | Read the alert Harford County Public Schools will open two hours late. There will be no morning Pre-K or before school childcare. | Read the alert

For private school delays and other closings, visit WJZ.

This story will be updated.