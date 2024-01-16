The Baltimore region finally saw snow again, with the city getting about 4 inches of snow. Frigid temperatures are expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, meaning any leftover or melted snow could refreeze.

Some Maryland school systems have announced they’ll operate on a delay Wednesday morning due to the weather.

For private school delays and other closings, visit WJZ.

This story will be updated.

