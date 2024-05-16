The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

A Severna Park Elementary School teacher has been charged with second degree assault and sex abuse of a minor after an investigation into allegations by multiple students at the school, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Matthew Scott Banks Schlegel, 44, was arrested at his Severna Park home on Thursday, months after the investigation began at the school, police said.

The investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division Child Abuse Unit began in March, police said, and Child Protective Services conducted forensic interviews with “multiple child victims.”

Severna Park Elementary acting principal Sharon Hansen sent an email to parents Thursday with a copy of the county police statement on the arrest. “It is important for you to understand....that Mr. Schlegel was reassigned as soon as our school system received the first allegation in this case,” Hansen said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Schlegel has been working in a position that doesn’t put him in contact with children, the letter said.

School officials turned over the case to police and have been working with them since, she said. The school is offering affected students support and help in discussing their feelings, according to the letter.

The Child Abuse Unit detectives are asking for anyone with information to call the tip line at 410-222-4733.

This is a developing story.