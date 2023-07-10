A 156-year-old boarding school in Baltimore County will reopen to students once again this fall after parents, alumnae and supporters rallied to reverse plans for its closure.

Trustees for the Oldfields School, an all-girls day and boarding school, announced in April that the institution would close at the end of the academic year and sell its property in Sparks-Glencoe. Officials cited declining enrollment, financial challenges and the pandemic as reasons for the closure.

Advocates announced this week that a new board of trustees chaired by Taylor Smith, Oldfields’ former head of school, will take over, according to a news release.

“In this new chapter for Oldfields School, the world-class equestrian program will continue to thrive, a reduced student body, staff, and faculty will enjoy a full curriculum, and a robust capital campaign will take place to ensure that Oldfields’ doors will remain open for another 156 years,” the release states.

Oldfields enrolls about 100 students in grades 8 through 12, about three-quarters of whom board at the school. Founded in 1867, the school notably offers students an equestrian program. Prior to the announcement this week, Oldfields leadership said it was working on an agreement with Garrison Forest that would allow its students to transfer there for next school year.

A parent filed a lawsuit in June to temporarily halt the sale of the institution’s 140 acres while alumnae, parents and supporters developed a plan to keep the school open.