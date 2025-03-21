President Donald Trump justified his plans to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education in part this week by singling out Baltimore high school students’ performance on a statewide algebra test.

Students across Maryland underperformed on the test, too — just 17% passed in 2023 — but their scores were even worse in eighth-grade math last year. And despite Trump’s comments, neither test is just “adding a few numbers together.”

The Banner gave readers the opportunity to answer five sample questions from the eighth-grade test last fall, and a majority of subscribers probably would have failed.

Of the 857 Banner subscribers who took our five-question quiz, 53% got two or fewer questions right on their first attempt. Just 14% got all five questions right.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A majority of Banner subscribers would probably fail the eighth-grade math test Of the 857 subscribers who took our five-question quiz, 53% got two or fewer questions right on their first attempt. This chart includes only the first quiz submission from each unique subscriber account. Source: The Baltimore Banner • Ryan Little/The Baltimore Banner

The Banner’s staff did even worse. Of the 25 of us who took it, 72% got two or fewer right. (Journalists often say we’re not math people.)

Question 2 proved the hardest, asking users to find incorrect values for a linear equation. Just 39% of Banner subscribers got it right on their first try.

Question 5 was the easiest. It was a word problem that asked what the solution to a hypothetical equation would represent. It was also, coincidentally, the only question whose answer was not a number.

A word problem was the easiest question for Banner subscribers The answer to Question 5 was the only answer that was not a number. Question 2 proved the hardest, asking users to find incorrect values for a linear equation. This chart includes only the first quiz submission from each unique subscriber account. Source: The Baltimore Banner • Ryan Little/The Baltimore Banner

There’s a lot more to low math scores than just students (and the rest of us) underperforming. Some students take advanced math classes in middle school, skewing results for high schools. And some of the high schools Trump singled out are alternative schools designed to help struggling or special needs students.

Not convinced? Try our sample questions for yourself.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Question 1 of 5 Which expression is equivalent to 8⁻⁴· 8³? -8

-1/8

1/8

8 Next Question 2 of 5 Consider the equation 2x + 3 = mx + b. For which values of m and b will the equation have no solutions? m=2 and b=2

m=3 and b=3

m=2 and b=3

m=3 and b=2 Next Question 3 of 5 What is the volume of a cylinder with a diameter of 6 meters and a height of 12 meters? 18π

36π

54π

108π Next Question 4 of 5 Anton saved money from a job where he earned a constant rate per hour. After 10 hours, he had saved $450.

After 20 hours, he had saved $600. Which equation represents y, the total amount saved in dollars after working x hours? y = 10x + 150

y = 15x + 100

y = 15x + 300

y = 30x + 150 Next Question 5 of 5 A person purchased 10 items to donate to a school, backpacks that cost $25.75 each and notebooks that cost $4.25 each. The total cost of the items is $150. This situation can be represented by a system of equations with a unique solution. What does the solution to the system of equations represent in this context? the cost of all the backpacks

the cost of all the notebooks

the total amount of money spent on the items

the number of backpacks and notebooks purchased Submit Quiz You Correct Explanation

Baltimore-area schools actually improved their test scores last year. Statewide, results were more of a mixed bag. Want to see how students did at a school near you? Look up the scores for math, English and science in our database of school test scores.