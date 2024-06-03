The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Frederick County has eliminated part of its virtual learning program and Montgomery County is considering completely ending its virtual academy.

In Frederick County, the Board of Education achieved a balanced budget in part by cutting its Remote Virtual Program for third through eighth grade; the program remains in place for high school students.

The county had to make other cuts to its budget, too — including by increasing classroom size and reducing the size of teacher raises, according to the Frederick News-Post.

Frederick is the fastest-growing county in Maryland and Jessica Fitzwater, its Democratic county executive, has said before there are challenges that come with such rapid growth.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In Montgomery County, Maryland’s largest school system, officials plan to eliminate the Montgomery Virtual Academy in next year’s budget at the June 11 school board meeting, according to a statement from the school board’s president and the system’s interim superintendent.

The potential cuts in Montgomery County also include increasing classroom size guidelines, reducing college counseling at some high schools and layoffs.

“We understand the gravity of these potential decisions and the challenges they present,” the statement, issued May 24, says. “We want to emphasize that these considerations are not a reflection of the dedication or the quality of work of our staff.”

Baltimore City Schools eliminated virtual learning for elementary schools earlier this year. Fewer than 150 students in grades three through five used the program.

In Baltimore County, virtual learning remains an option, though enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is closed. Applications remain open in Anne Arundel County, where officials recently boasted of a 100% graduation rate for students in its virtual academy.