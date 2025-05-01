A Woodlawn High School student was hospitalized after being hit by a car Thursday afternoon.

In a letter to parents, Principal Jamel Jernigan described the incident as “serious.” She wrote that the student was hit while crossing Security Boulevard, a divided highway that intersects with Woodlawn Drive, where the school is located.

A college and career day scheduled for Thursday evening was canceled due to the police’s ongoing investigation into the collision.

Baltimore County Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information Thursday afternoon.

