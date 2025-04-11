Maryland joined with more than a dozen other states and the District of Columbia on Thursday to sue the Trump administration to restore access to pandemic relief aid for schools, saying the Education Department’s abrupt halt of hundreds of millions of dollars of promised funding will force cuts to vital services.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan by a coalition of 16 Democratic attorneys general, led by New York’s Letitia James, plus Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, also a Democrat. It claims the administration’s refusal to release the aid violates federal law because it reversed a prior decision to allow states to access the money through March 2026.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said the decision to cut this funding has thrown Maryland schools into " turmoil and uncertainty" and threatens important programs that aid homeless and low-income students.

“This is a breathtakingly heartless action that threatens to change children’s futures for the worse, and our Office will not stand for it,” said Brown in a statement Thursday.

Late last month, the Education Department told Maryland it would lose up to $418 million in promised COVID relief funds, even though some of the money has already been spent. The action created at least a $305 million hole in the current year’s education budgets that Maryland and local leaders must now figure out how to fill.

In announcing the reversal, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said schools had “ample time” to spend the money, but the agency would consider requests for extensions for individual projects. The department did not say how much money is left of the total $189 billion approved.

New York state lost access to $134 million, James’ office said in a press release. It said the relief funding has supported repairs and improvements to school buildings and the purchase of library books, playground equipment and wheelchair-accessible buses. Districts also relied on the aid for programs and services for homeless students, as well as tutoring for students who fell behind because of missed classroom time.

“The Trump administration’s latest attack on our schools will hurt our most vulnerable students and make it harder for them to thrive,” James said. “Cutting school systems’ access to vital resources that our students and teachers rely on is outrageous and illegal.”

Joining the lawsuit were the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon and the District of Columbia.