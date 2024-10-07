Today marks the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. In the days leading up to the anniversary, communities across Maryland have already begun commemorating the 1,200 Israeli citizens who were killed in the deadly attack and called for the return of hostages.

Locals with Palestinian ties are also gathering Oct. 7 to call attention to the human toll of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, which has killed more than 41,000 people and displaced 1.9 million, according to the Associated Press.

Banner reporters are covering how the conflict is impacting communities in Maryland, which has some of the country’s largest Jewish and Muslim populations. Tonight, we’ll be at a vigil at the University of Maryland, College Park and a community gathering at the Beth El Congregation in Baltimore.