Three additional suspects were charged in connection to an alleged hate crime attack by Salisbury University students at an off-campus apartment, bringing the total to 15, authorities said Thursday.

Sean Antone, 19, from West Friendship; 18-year-old Benjamin Brandenburg, from Glyndon; and 19-year-old Logan Clark, from Severna Park, were taken into custody, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The 15 men, ages 18 to 21, have each been charged with first-degree assault, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment and associated hate crimes.

The injured man told police he was “lured” to an apartment in the 1400 block of University Terrace in Salisbury on Oct. 15 after meeting one of the suspects on the dating app Grindr.

He said more than a dozen men slapped, punched, kicked, spat on, and called him a slur and other derogatory names, according to the charging documents.

Salisbury University condemned any acts of hate and suspended the students and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter.

“The [students charged] aren’t allowed on campus property. They also can’t take classes at S.U. either online or virtually, and they can’t attend Salisbury University-sponsored events,” school spokesman Jason Rhodes said.

James L. Britt, a lawyer representing one of the students charged in the incident, recently told The Banner that “once all of the facts see the light of day, this case will be shown to be an ill-advised attempt to expose someone willing to travel to have sexual relations with a 16-year-old child.”

The age of consent is generally 16 years old in Maryland.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Benjamin Brandenburg’s surname, and its headline has been updated to correct the number of additional suspects announced Thursday.