A months-long clash between the state and the Somerset County school board may be coming to a showdown.

Somerset County’s school board had tried to oust its superintendent, Ava Tasker-Mitchell, but the state reinstated her for 60 days — which ended Tuesday. Somerset County’s school board is demanding that Tasker-Mitchell, vacate her office Wednesday.

Dare to take that step, Maryland’s school superintendent Carey Wright warned in a letter to the board, and the state may withhold money from the school district while the state school board could seek to remove Somerset school board members.

“Dr. Tasker-Mitchell is to remain in her position until the State Board has issued a final decision on the appeal of her termination,” Wright wrote in her letter, obtained by The Banner. “It is my expectation that Dr. Tasker-Mitchell will report to work on August 6, 2025, and be allowed to exercise her lawful duties as county superintendent.”

Tasker-Mitchell has declined to make any comment about her employment situation.

Somerset County school board president Matthew Lankford and Somerset County Commissioners did not respond to requests for comment. The commissioners have supported Tasker-Mitchell.

The rural Eastern Shore county’s school system was upended by the election of two MAGA-aligned members in November who have approved policies that inflamed teachers and community members.

One outlined what flags could be flown, another attempted to usurp the superintendent’s decision-making power, and a third assumed control of purchasing decisions for library books.

In early June, according to documents, the school board removed Tasker-Mitchell, the third Black superintendent who has left before a term was up. Wright quickly reinstated Tasker-Mitchell for 60 days, which was as long as the law allowed.

The Maryland State Board of Education then passed an emergency regulation allowing Wright to extend the superintendent’s reinstatement until Jan. 19 or her hearing before the board occurs. That regulation was approved by a Maryland General Assembly committee.

In her letter to the Somerset school board, Wright said that she had received a request from Lankford asking her to “please ensure that Dr. Tasker-Mitchell will vacate the property on August 6.”

Wright denied the request and said if Somerset’s board took action they would be in violation of her order to keep Tasker-Mitchell in her job. It is her job to enforce the education laws and policies of the state, Wright wrote, even if the Somerset board disagrees with them.

“If a county board violates any of these provisions, I may require the state comptroller to withhold an appropriation made by the General Assembly,” Wright wrote. In addition, she reminded Lankford, the state board has the authority to remove board members for “willful neglect of duty.”

Barbara Hicks, vice president of the county teachers union, said she hopes the school board will comply.

“I would hope that they would abide by the state’s decision since they are the governing body of the educational system,” she said, “and not subject arguably the poorest county in the state to losing funds.”

The letter also reveals that in late July, the Somerset school board asked Wright to approve David Bromwell to serve as interim superintendent. The state superintendent must approve the selection of local superintendents, but it is rarely withheld unless the candidate does not have the credentials that are required by Maryland law.

Wright denied the request and has not approved Bromwell.

Bromwell is a former Dorchester County superintendent who stepped down in March 2024 before his term ended after a mutual agreement with the school board.

The actions of the school board over the past six months have been aligned with MAGA policies that include trying to control what library books are purchased and getting rid of anything perceived to represent diversity, equity and inclusion. The actions have united members of the community against the school board, and in late July, union representatives gave the state school board a petition signed by 467 educators and members of the community asking for Lankford’s removal.

Tasker-Mitchell has more than two decades of experience as an administrator in large Baltimore and Washington area school districts and was perceived as well qualified to do the job by her supporters. The board has not acknowledged in any public meeting that they have taken action to remove her from her job.

Under Maryland law, all superintendents have four-year contracts. She has just finished her first year on the job.

“How in the world would you jeopardize so much to remove one person from office? Why can’t you work collaboratively with the person for the good of our community?” said Angie Pendry, vice president of the union representing paraprofessionals.

When asked what she believed would happen today, Pendry said: “I think [Tasker-Mitchell] will go to work.”

