Baltimore’s biggest math problem: Why the city’s vacant housing crisis isn’t getting better

When launched officially this year, judicial in rem will enable the city to remove homes from the tax sale list and foreclose on liens when they exceed assessed property values. Once the city acquires title, officials can hand-pick where they go next (already, the housing department is reaching out to nonprofit and community developers, such as Parity’s Jones, and asking them to make lists of properties they might want). They hope to condense the foreclosure timeline to a 6-8 month process; cases can take years using any of the standard tools.