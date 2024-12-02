The Baltimore Banner is an independent, nonprofit news source that creates real impact. With your help, The Banner can do even more to bring stories to light that matter to readers across Baltimore and Maryland. Your contribution will help us further our mission to serve as an indispensable resource that strengthens, unites and inspires our community. Do you have questions or would you like to make a contribution in a different way? Please email us at giving@thebaltimorebanner.org.
The Baltimore Banner is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We rely on the generous support of individuals and institutions to produce outstanding local journalism that positively impacts communities across Baltimore and Maryland. Your contribution translates into real change and better outcomes for the communities we cover. Read more about The Banner's impact here.
The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism is the 501(c)3 nonprofit umbrella and publisher of The Baltimore Banner. The Institute’s tax identification number is 86-1715499.
For questions about supporting The Baltimore Banner, please contact Chief Philanthropy Officer Sarah Walton at sarah.walton@thebaltimorebanner.com. You can also read more in our Gift Acceptance Policy, and you can access our Candid profile (formerly GuideStar) here.
Dedicated individuals and organizations from our community who are supporting the mission and vision of The Baltimore Banner can become Founding Members by contributing a minimum of $2,500 annually to help us realize the mission.
Founding Members enjoy recognition on our website as those critical “first supporters” of The Banner. They also receive special early invitations to exclusive in-person and virtual events featuring our editors and reporters, along with special limited-run Baltimore Banner items designed exclusively for Founders. Become a Founding Member today! Help us to envision a new and revitalized model for delivering local news for Baltimore and its community members.
Yes, The Banner’s parent organization, The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, was granted nonprofit status by the IRS in August 2021; our tax identification number is 86-1715499. The Baltimore Banner is our signature publication and is operated under this nonprofit umbrella.
Thank you! Checks can be made out to The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism or The Baltimore Banner. Our mailing address is: 621 East Pratt Street, Suite 401, Baltimore MD 21202.
At present, we accept outright gifts of cash, Donor Advised Funds, multi-year pledges, and appreciated securities. The Banner is also open to receiving gifts in kind, particularly as part of a broader corporate partnership.
To access or manage your donor information, you can do so with our Donor Dashboard. Open any of the emails you have received acknowledging your donations to The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism. These are sent each time you contribute with the subject line "Donation Receipt - we appreciate your generosity!". Click on "View your donation history" in the email. You will be directed to your dashboard. Click on "Recurring Donations" to manage or cancel.
We would be happy to facilitate gifts of securities. Please contact our philanthropy team at giving@thebaltimorebanner.org to receive transfer instructions.
The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism is the 501c(3), nonprofit parent organization and publisher of The Baltimore Banner. The Banner is the first venture launched under the Institute’s leadership and is operated as a nonprofit news organization. It is possible that other media and news ventures may be initiated in the future alongside The Banner.
The Baltimore Banner has earned the Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition, on GuideStar. You can also find us by searching for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism or The Baltimore Banner or access our profile here: https://www.guidestar.org/profile/86-1715499.
Something went wrong. Please try again in a few minutes. If the problem persists, please contact customer service at 443-843-0043 or customercare@thebaltimorebanner.com.