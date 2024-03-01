Columbia is moving closer to naming a president and CEO for the nonprofit that manages Howard County’s largest community.

The Columbia Association said in a news release Thursday that its board of directors had started interviewing finalists for the top administrative position.

The association, a massive homeowners group that in many ways functions like a city government, has been without a full-time president and CEO since Lakey Boyd’s abrupt departure amid tensions with the board in January 2023.

The virtual interviews with the finalists followed a months-long, nationwide search. At this time, the board will not disclose the number of applicants being interviewed, association spokesperson Dannika Rynes said. However, the board does expect to name a finalist this month.

“We look forward to the Board’s final decision and the leadership that our new President/CEO will bring to CA’s mission of enhancing the quality of life for the Columbia community,” said Monica McMellon-Ajayi, the association’s director of human resources, diversity & inclusion, in a written statement.

Dennis Mattey, who stepped into the president and CEO role on an interim basis over a year ago, is set to leave the position April 30. Mattey, a 50-year veteran of the association, most recently served as the vice president of community operations.

The new leader will tentatively begin May 1.