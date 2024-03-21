The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Howard County Police have identified the person killed Wednesday night in a townhouse fire in Columbia and said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Katherine Chase, 15, was a sophomore at Wilde Lake High School. Chase, according to fire and rescue services, was trapped inside her home during the fire. Two unidentified people were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

“Katherine was a beloved member of our Wilde Lake ‘ohana, including the marching band,” Wilde Lake High Principal Marcy Leonard wrote in an email Thursday to students and parents.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, county firefighters responded to the 11500 block of Shell Flower Lane in Columbia. Upon arrival, a fire was visible from the second floor of the townhouse.

Crews quickly entered the home and located one victim.

In an update Thursday morning, investigators said the fire was accidental. No other updates are available , a fire spokesperson said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and county police are investigating the cause of the fire.

“The two patients were taken to the hospital self-evacuated [the townhouse],” said Samantha Stanton, a spokesperson for the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services. Stanton couldn’t say if the two patients are related to Chase.

The Red Cross has been asked to assist the residents of the home.

With permission and on behalf of Chase’s family, Wilde Lake staff told students during their third period class on Thursday.

“During these guided discussions, we gave the students an opportunity to ask questions, validated their feelings and reactions, identified coping strategies, and shared information on additional resources available at school throughout the day,” Leonard wrote.

Student Services Staff and the HCPSS Crisis Intervention Team are available to students.

“Thank you so much for keeping Katherine’s family in our thoughts and hearts,” Leonard wrote.

Schools will be closed March 25 to April 1 for spring break.