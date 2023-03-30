Howard County reveals plan for lakefront Columbia library

Howard County officials revealed plans for a new lakefront library in Columbia that they expected would become a crown jewel for the planned city and model for other communities

The new library — at 100,000 square feet — will be at least twice the size of any other facility in the county library system and include an auditorium, a literacy classroom, flexible community space and a digital lab. The building was designed by English architect Thomas Heatherwick and work is expected to begin in 2026.

The library will be included in the county’s budget, with County Executive Calvin Ball said he will present to County Council tomorrow.

“Investing in this plan is a giant leap for our future,” Ball said, adding that the library was recommitting to Howard County being “a place of empowerment for all.”

Gov. Wes Moore joined Howard County officials for the announcement.

“Everyone wants to be right here,” Moore said, calling the library site overlooking Lake Kittamaqundi some of the most desirable real estate in Columbia. “And what did you choose to anchor it? A library.”

Moore said the state budget will include money for libraries and affordable housing.

Howard County Library System President and CEO Tonya Aikens said the new library will replace the Central Branch.

The library is part of a 30-year master plan, approved by the Howard County Council in 2010 and amended in 2016, that provides guidance and recommendations for how to approach the redevelopment of Downtown Columbia with respect to the environment, housing, land use, transportation and design. It stemmed from a realization that Columbia’s downtown never achieved the hustle and bustle to which it aspired, with planning documents describing it as “sparsely populated, automobile-dependent ... with isolated amenities separated from one another by what has become a vehicular thoroughfare.”

This article will be updated.