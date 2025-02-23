An 18-year-old man was arrested overnight in connection with Saturday night’s double shooting in Columbia which left one teenager dead and another in critical condition.

Howard County police said Sunday that Emmetson Zeah, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and related charges. Police said they recovered a gun and clothing worn during the shooting at the suspect’s home.

The shooting killed 16-year-old Michael Robertson, of Columbia, who is listed online as a sophomore football player at Wilde Lake High School.

Police said the other victim, a 15-year-old boy, also of Columbia, was shot and transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Police spokesman Seth Hoffman referred questions about the shooting victims and the suspect to Howard County Public Schools. School system spokesman Brian Bassett confirmed that the 15-year-old teen attends Oakland Mills High School while the suspect is a student in the system’s “Passages program,” which provides services for students transitioning back into “comprehensive school.”

Bassett declined to make school officials from Wilde Lake available to speak about Robertson.

Online court records show Zeah faced criminal charges in December and was initially ordered to be held without bond, but three days later was released on a $50,000 bond. He then was granted private home detention, which began on Jan. 8.

Two days ago, though, Zeah received a notice that he violated pre-trial private home detention, online court records show. Police said Sunday afternoon that they also have charged him with attempted first-degree murder for a Feb. 14 incident in Columbia in which he “fired several shots” but didn’t strike anyone. That incident happened in the 10200 block of Twin Rivers Road, less than a mile away from Saturday’s shooting.

The Saturday shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. close to The Mall in Columbia in the 10300 block of Little Patuxent Parkway near a bus stop and a Lidl grocery store, Police Chief Gregory Der said.

The shooting appears to have been targeted, he said, and the suspect acted alone. Detectives were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

Zeah is being held without bail at the Howard County Detention Center. Online court records do not list an attorney. A bail and bond review hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

This is the second homicide in Howard County this year.

Seventeen-year-old Lance Carrington was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Columbia on January 14. Howard County Police have arrested three teenagers and are searching for a 16-year-old suspect believed to have fired the fatal shot before fleeing with the others.

This article may be updated.