Howard County Police are investigating an overnight accident that killed two women in Ellicott City.

Police say a 2021 Acura RDX was traveling the wrong direction on Route 100 westbound in the area of Snowden River Parkway when it was struck by a 2010 Subaru Forester and a 2004 Lincoln Town Car around 2 a.m.

The drivers of the Acura and Subaru were adult females and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lincoln was not injured, according to a release.

The driver of the Acura was not wearing her seat belt, according to a preliminary investigation.

This story may be updated.

