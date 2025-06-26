To most people, it’s been inconceivable to be outside during the recent heat wave. But as temperatures ease, there are plenty of reasons to get outside.

Head down to the Columbia Lakefront Friday night for a screening of “The Princess Bride” or Saturday night for live music.

Here’s what else is going on in Howard County for the week ending Wednesday, July 2.

Fiddlers & Fireflies

6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Enjoy traditional folk music and some family-oriented crafts at the Howard County Conservancy off Old Frederick Road in Woodstock. Bill Wellington will perform toe-tapping tunes on his fiddle, banjo and guitar, and even share some funny stories. During the performance, there will be a firefly-themed craft and an insect habitat activity.

Bring a picnic dinner and don’t forget to pack blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $12 per car.

“The Princess Bride” screening

8:30 p.m. Friday

Spend Friday night discovering true love and quoting the many memorable lines of the 1987 film “The Princess Bride” down at the lakefront. Free to the public, the Friday movie series is hosted by the Columbia Association all summer long.

Caribbean American Heritage Festival

4 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Join the county in celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month at Color Burst Park off Mango Tree Road in Columbia’s Merriweather District. The festival highlights Caribbean culture through live music, dance classes, traditional games and children’s activities, food and vendors.

Sagamore Band performance

7:30 p.m. Saturday

On Saturday night at the Columbia Lakefront, the Columbia Association is bringing the tunes of The Sagamore Band, a classic rock & roll band.

Drinks, including Sagamore Rye old-fashioneds and rye-garitas, will be available for purchase. The Collective Offshore restaurant will be serving food for purchase, including crabby mac & cheese and smoked chicken thigh sandwiches.

Downtown Columbia Maker Faire

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

The Maker Faire is back at Merriweather Park in Symphony Woods this Sunday. This family-friendly event brings engineers, artists, crafters, scientists and others together for workshops and demonstrations. The day focuses on robotics, digital art, painting, sculpting and more.

Hosted by the Inner Arbor Trust, register for free tickets online.

Summer Fit Series

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Start off the week with a free yoga flow with YogaSix. The class will be outdoors at Color Burst Park in Columbia’s Merriweather District. RSVP and sign a waiver online.

Community Athletic Program

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

County school-age kids can meet up with school resource officers to spend a few hours tossing around a football or trying their hand at various board games in this program at the East Columbia Library. Activities vary but can include floor hockey, flag football, video games, tennis, basketball, board games and baseball.

Wednesday’s drop-in event at the library off Cradlerock Way is free, and no registration is required.