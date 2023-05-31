Brothers killed in apparent murder-suicide in Columbia, Howard County police say

A 25-year-old man and his 15-year-old brother are dead in an apparent murder-suicide, Howard County police say.

Published 5/31/2023 10:54 a.m. EDT, Updated 5/31/2023 11:03 a.m. EDT

Police say Michael Bassler, 25, shot and killed his younger brother, Stephen Bassler, 15, at their home in Columbia. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Investigators believe Michael Bassler shot and killed his younger brother, Steven Bassler, before turning the gun on himself Tuesday afternoon in their residence on the 5200 block of Five Fingers Way in Columbia.

Howard County police said no one else appeared to be involved and that the motive is unknown. Police added in an email that, “Nothing contradicts that this was a murder-suicide.”

Police spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn said she is not aware of the older Bassler having any police interactions in Howard County and does not have information on his mental health history.

This story will be updated.

