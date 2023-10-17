Howard County Police are investigating a shooting outside a gas station in Columbia that left one man dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at an Exxon on the 6000 block of Foreland Garth. Officers found a man outside the business with a gunshot wound after hearing gunshots, police said. He was transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Two men suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at a Howard County emergency room around 10:10 p.m., where one man died, and the second was listed in critical but stable condition. Investigators believe they drove from the Exxon.

Police said the shooting was not random. Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.