Howard County’s population growth showed signs of rebounding in 2024, after slowing nearly every year since 2016.

The county’s population grew by about 2,000 people in 2024, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase, 0.7%, was in line with the statewide average.

A Baltimore Banner analysis found the uptick was driven in almost equal parts by births that outpaced deaths, and international migrations that offset domestic migration out.

The data reverses a trend in which the county’s population growth had been steadily slowing for years, with the exception of 2020, a year in which Howard County gained more than 7,100 people.