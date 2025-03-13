Howard County’s population growth showed signs of rebounding in 2024, after slowing nearly every year since 2016.
The county’s population grew by about 2,000 people in 2024, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase, 0.7%, was in line with the statewide average.
A Baltimore Banner analysis found the uptick was driven in almost equal parts by births that outpaced deaths, and international migrations that offset domestic migration out.
The data reverses a trend in which the county’s population growth had been steadily slowing for years, with the exception of 2020, a year in which Howard County gained more than 7,100 people.
Declining population growth ended in 2024
With the exception of 2020, population growth had been slowing almost every year.
Source: U.S. Census Bureau • Greg Morton/The Baltimore Banner
Howard County’s suburban and rural communities have for years attracted residents looking for a short commutes to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. The county is home to many federal workers and contractors as well as a racially diverse population that is highly educated.
County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement that it was “no surprise” that people from all backgrounds want to move to the county, which is anchored by the planned community of Columbia.
“Howard County is a premier place to live, work, play, grow and thrive, which is why families want to build their lives here,” Ball said in a statement.
His administration credited the population gains to a top-rated school system, the availability of public, private and nonprofit services as well as infrastructure plans to accommodate new residents.
“People recognize the dynamic diversity of our County, appreciating the economic and cultural opportunities provided,” said Safa Hira, a spokeswoman for county government.
The census data released this week offers residents a snapshot of the population, but not a complete picture of how people moved within the jurisdiction.
Steady growth brings Howard County just shy of 340,000 residents
The county has grown by over 28,000 residents since 2015.
Source: U.S. Census Bureau • Greg Morton/The Baltimore Banner
Just a year earlier, in 2023, Howard County’s losses to both its white and Black populations were barely offset by growth within the Hispanic, multiracial and Asian populations. Roughly 3,300 Hispanic people, 2,200 multiracial residents and 1,700 new Asian people helped balance the loss of a combined 6,200 non-Hispanic white and Black residents during that time.
Census data in 2023 also showed the county added just 590 people, with Ellicott City’s population growing and Columbia’s shrinking. Some community leaders at the time said communities of color were leaving some parts of the county in search of more affordable housing.
According to the Howard County Association of Realtors, the median sale price for residential homes in Howard County was $600,000 in March 2024.
Population growth across Maryland was driven primarily by international migration. Overall, the state’s population increased by 46,158 to 6,263,220 in 2024.
The U.S. population grew by 1% to 340.1 million people in 2024 — also driven primarily by international migration.
Baltimore’s population grew for the first time since 2014. Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County also saw modest population growth. The highest increase in the Baltimore region was Howard County’s 0.7% increase. Queen Anne’s County’s 1.9% increase was the most of any in Maryland.
The District of Columbia (2.2%), Florida (2.0%) and Texas (1.8%) saw the three highest increases. Maryland’s population increased 0.7%.
