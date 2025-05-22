Memorial Day is often billed as the unofficial start of summer. In Howard County, it heralds the return of several beloved community events, from free summer movie nights at The Wine Bin in Old Ellicott City to the second season of Savage’s new(ish) farmers market.

Here are seven things to do from May 22 through May 28.

‘Nite Bite’ fishing at Centennial Park

6-11 p.m. Friday

Centennial Park typically closes to the public at sunset. Howard County Recreation and Parks makes an exception during the warmer seasons when anglers are invited to fish there after dark. Registration is $5.

Farmer’s market at Tiber Park

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

The Saturday Farmer’s Market on Main in Ellicott City returns this weekend, just in time for early seasonal favorites like strawberries, asparagus and kale. Organizers are promising live music and a rotating “Community Corner” highlighting local makers and organizations.

Fantasy festival at DoodleHATCH

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

DoodleHATCH, an interactive art museum in Columbia, is hosting “DoodleFEST,” a fantasy-themed indoor festival for families. Come for the “live” mermaids, unicorns, witches, trolls and fairies. Stay for the crafts and vendors. Tickets are $8 per person and free for children under 3.

Forest bathing at Howard County Conservancy

9:30-11 a.m. Saturday

Let the fresh spring foliage wash over you during this guided walk through Howard County. This event emphasizes mindfulness and “using your senses to unlock benefits for your physical, mental, emotional and social well-being,” organizers said. Registration is $5.

‘Wicked’ screening in Old Ellicott City

9-11 p.m. Saturday

Free summer movie nights kick off once again at The Wine Bin this weekend. Bring your own chair or picnic blanket to watch the blockbuster musical hit “Wicked,” which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards (it won two). The movie is preceded by live music so be sure to get there early.

Memorial Day ceremony at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center

8-8:30 a.m. Monday

Local leaders are coming together to lay a wreath in remembrance of service members who died in the line of duty. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Lisa Steptoe, commissioner for Howard County Veterans & Military Families, will be in attendance along with local veterans and junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets.

Farmers market in Savage

4-7 p.m. Wednesday

Wednesday is opening day for the Savage Farmers Market’s second season at Baldwin Common. Sample seasonal and artisanal goods from around the Chesapeake region or try something new from a food truck. The Farmers Market runs through Sept. 24.